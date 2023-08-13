Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 466,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.99% of Lear worth $81,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Lear Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

