Boston Partners Sells 4,602,906 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,602,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $83,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
