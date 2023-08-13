Boston Partners Sells 6,366 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

