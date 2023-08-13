Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.03 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $229,787,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

