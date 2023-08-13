BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $9.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.
BRC Trading Up 12.6 %
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts predict that BRC will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BRC by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
