Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 47.4% in July

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brera Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brera stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.68. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077. Brera has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

