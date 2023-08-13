Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

