Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 59.3% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

