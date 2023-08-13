Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,915,800 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,593,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 833.0 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,436. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45.

