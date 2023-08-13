Broadmark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Broadmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 50.4% of Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.24. 48,707,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

