Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $52.86

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, California First Leasing Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 42,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.9 %

ALSN stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

