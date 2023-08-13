Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $52.86

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, California First Leasing Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 42,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.9 %
ALSN stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.