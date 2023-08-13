Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $14.43

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Trading Up 2.7 %

AMPL opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

