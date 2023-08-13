Brokerages Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Target Price at $3.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LILM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 566,453 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

