Brokerages Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Target Price at $3.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LILM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.17.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
