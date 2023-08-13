Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT at $56.38

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $47.22 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

