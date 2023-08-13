Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $21.92

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

