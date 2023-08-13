Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $21.92

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
