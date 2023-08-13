Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $21.92

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HAIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.