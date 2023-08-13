Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $17.63

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

WRBY opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,601,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,431,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $89,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,601,660 shares in the company, valued at $127,431,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

