Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 74.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,855,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 435,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 333,501 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,505 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

