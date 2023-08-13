Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

Shares of BNRE opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $362.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

