Brookfield (TSE:BN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.88%.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at C$46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 1.59. Brookfield has a 1-year low of C$38.92 and a 1-year high of C$55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.11.

Brookfield Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

