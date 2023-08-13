Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.05 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $533.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at $405,232.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at $405,232.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,155.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

