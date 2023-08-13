Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 23,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.