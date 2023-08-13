Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $952.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 600,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,543 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

