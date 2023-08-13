Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 17,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,545. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

