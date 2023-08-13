California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

California Resources stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,101,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in California Resources by 508.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 791,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

