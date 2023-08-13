Callon Petroleum’s (CPE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

