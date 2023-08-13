Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Shares of CLMT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.13. 129,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 106,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

