Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.49

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.49 and traded as high as C$26.51. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$26.19, with a volume of 126,503 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CWB. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.48.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$264.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.27 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6110345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.