CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0029 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $226,889.99 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,361.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00282616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.93 or 0.00779682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00540379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00060164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00122369 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.