Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Capital & Regional Price Performance

CRPLF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

About Capital & Regional

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.