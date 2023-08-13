Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $879.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

