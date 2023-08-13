Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPRI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after buying an additional 1,440,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,259,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 381.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

