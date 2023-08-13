Cardano Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.27 billion and approximately $124.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.44 or 0.06308052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,061,170,836 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,838,863 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

