CareDx’s (CDNA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of CDNA opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $331,041 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 80.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.