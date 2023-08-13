Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $52.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $59.20.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

