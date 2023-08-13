Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

