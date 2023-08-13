Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

