CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.85 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.92 million and $12.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.59 or 0.99998379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04934563 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $11,684,340.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

