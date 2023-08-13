CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0501 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $40.40 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05090152 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $12,823,262.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

