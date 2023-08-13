Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $126.00 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

