Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celanese by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CE opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.