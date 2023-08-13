Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $20.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celestica Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $20.89 on Friday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.16.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.