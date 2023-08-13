Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $20.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 26.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 792,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celestica by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 990,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 634,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $20.89 on Friday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

