Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

CPAC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $459.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.52.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

