Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETXP remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.