Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CETXP remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.16.
Cemtrex Company Profile
