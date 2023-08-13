Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,597,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.