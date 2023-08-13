Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPYYY

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica Increases Dividend

Shares of Centrica stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026. Centrica has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.