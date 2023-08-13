CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

CF Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,375,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 101,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CF Industries by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,783 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CF Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,035,000 after purchasing an additional 421,883 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.