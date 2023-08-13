Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRG. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Chain Bridge I has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

