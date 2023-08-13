Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) Raises Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $1.36.
Challenger Price Performance
