Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $224.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $162.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GTLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.86.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $168.42 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.